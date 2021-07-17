Minnesota Twins Offer Buxton New Deal, Yet Still May Be Traded

The future of Byron Buxton with the Minnesota Twins may be determined by the end of the month as new details have emerged on the current plans of the organization.

It feels like either the Twins will come to a new deal with their star center fielder or he will be traded by the July trade deadline.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Minnesota Twins have offered Byron Buxton a $70 million extension as they try to secure him before he would hit the open market after the 2022 season.

The problem the Twins find themselves in is that Buxton has been great when healthy, but the injuries have certainly stacked up over the years during his young MLB career.

If they do not reach a deal, it is believed that Minnesota may try to optimize on Buxton's potential and trade him before the trade deadline.

It is going to be a very interesting couple of weeks in the Twin Cities as Buxton's future with the team may be hanging in the balance.

