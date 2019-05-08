Minnesota Twins make it Back to Back Shutouts

The Minnesota Twins made it back to back shutouts Tuesday night in Toronto as Jose Berrios goes seven innings in the 3-0 win. Mitch Garver had three hits in the game plus a homerun.

With the Twins down two of their catchers in Jason Castro and Willians Astudillo, Garver was behind the plate in game-2. Early in the game there was a tense moment in the first inning when Toronto's Randal Grichuk’s broken bat on the backswing struck Garver in the neck. Not affected by the scrape the fill-in catcher was the start of the game belting a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Minnesota is now 10 games above the 500 mark leading the Cleveland Indians by four games in the Central Division.

This series wraps up tonight as Kyle Gibson will start for the Twins at 6:07 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.