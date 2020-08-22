Minnesota Twins Lose Two Pitchers to Injury on Friday Night

The Minnesota Twins had a rough Friday night as not only did they lost the game 7-2 to the Kansas City Royals, but they also two pitchers to injury.

During Friday nights game against the Royals, the Twins lost both Jake Odorizzi and Zach Littell to injuries.

Odorizzi left the game in the fourth inning after he was hit with a ball off the bat of Alex Gordon.

The Minnesota Twins announced that he left the game with an abdominal contusion but the good news is the x-rays came back negative.

Littell left in the seventh inning after some discomfort and was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation.

After the loss, the Twins currently hold a half-game lead in the AL Central ahead of the Cleveland Indians.

Minnesota started the truncated season very hot but has been up and down since.

They have really played down to some of their competition and in turn, have seen their AL Central lead shrink over the last few weeks.

Minnesota continues their series with the Kansas City Royals this weekend before starting a new series with Cleveland on Monday.

