Minnesota Twins Lose on Wild Pitch

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning Sunday as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6.

Laureano hit a one-out single-off reliever Taylor Rogers (0-2) in the ninth. Matt Olson followed with a grounder back to the mound, but Rogers’ throw skipped off the glove of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was covering second due to an infield shift. Laureano advanced to third on the play and scored when Chapman struck out, as the third strike skipped to the backstop.

“I wanted to get a punch out of Chapman and try to get two outs and leave (Laureano) stranded,” Rogers said. “We did that and it still didn’t go right. Definitely frustrating when you put all that stuff together.”

Lou Trivino (2-1) got four outs to earn the victory for the A’s, who went 4-2 on their trip to Boston and Target Field.

Andrelton Simmons tied it for Minnesota in the eighth with a two-out, two-run homer off reliever Jake Diekman.

Max Kepler homered, doubled, and drove in four runs while Trevor Larnach had three singles for the Twins, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda gave up three earned runs and eight hits. He left the game after giving up four straight hits to start the fifth inning.

Twins: Astudillo, who was hit on the hand by a pitch in the second inning, left the game after the third inning with a hand contusion.

Minnesota will have LHP J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26) pitching for the Twins in Monday’s series opener against the White Sox at Target Field. We're set to bring the pregame at 6:00 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.