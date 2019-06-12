Minnesota Twins Home Runs Keep Adding Up in Win

The Minnesota Twins needed some extra power in the late innings of Tuesday's game with the Seattle Mariners. And they got it. A 3-run 8th inning capped by Marwin Gonzalez' go-ahead RBI single gave the Twins a come from behind 6-5 win in game one of the series.

Jorge Polanco went 3 for 3. Jason Castro's home run was the 19th by a Twins catcher. Jonathan Schoop and Castro hit back-to-back shots in the fourth inning for Minnesota's 126th and 127th homers of the season

It was the 20th win at home this season for Minnesota.

And what a pitching performance by starter Matt Magill who won his second game.

Reliever Trevor May shutdown a rally by the Mariners in the ninth inning.

Tonight Jose Berrios has the first pitch at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.