Minnesota Twins Happy Home Opener

The fans were few but it made all the difference to have them cheer on the Minnesota Twins in their season home opener at Target Field on Thursday. A 10-2 win over the Seattle Mariners saw several contributors.

Starting pitcher Jose Berrios (2-0), who worked 5 & 2/3 innings did extra duty defensively by picking off two base runners. A feat that has only happened 12 times for a pitcher in franchise history.

And how about Byron Buxton? Twins.com writes that Buxton doubled, homered, and singled which makes him the first player in Twins history with extra-base hits in each of his first six games of a season. His 5th inning homerun found the second level of the left-field stands.

As part of the Bomba Squad, Mitch Garver goes deep to centerfield for a 3-run round-tripper. And the small crowd in attendance was deafening.

And then in the bottom of the 7th inning, Louis Arraez with a man on second sends a towering blast to the right-center field.

Twins and Mariners have the day off today as the series will resume Saturday with Michael Pineda dueling with Yusei Kikuchi. The first pitch will be 12:30 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.