Minnesota Twins Give Dobnak 5 Year Contract Extension

The Minnesota Twins have come to an agreement with current pitcher Randy Dobnak on a five-year contract extension.

Dobnak's new deal will pay him $9.25 million and includes three team options for the Twins.

Now according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, that could materialize into a much larger payday for Dobnak and could reach almost $30 million if the contract is completed.

Dobnak is only in his mid 20's and has started 15 games for the team with an 8-5 record and a 3.12 ERA.

So far all you Twins fans that love the glasses, the facial hair, and a consistent arm, you have to be very excited about the long-term contract for Dobnak.

The Minnesota Twins begin their season on the road on April 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers and will play their home opener on April 8 as they host Seattle.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, their current roster, and their 2021 schedule, you can visit their website.