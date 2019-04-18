Minnesota Twins Get Positive Support from Bullpen in Win

In a rain-delayed game Wednesday the Minnesota Twins saw victory once again at Target Field as they get five and two thirds innings from their starter Jake Odorizzi and the Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1.

Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco continued their productive starts along with Nelson Cruz. According to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com , Polanco reached base multiple times for the fourth straight game, going 2-for-3. Kepler had his career-long 10-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday, but he extended his on-base streak to 12 games with a leadoff double.

Cruz was the main beneficiary of their continued success, as he drove in Kepler with his first-inning single and Polanco with a third-inning double to collect his first two RBIs since April 2.

And this time the bullpen came through with Adalberto Mejía and Blake Parker finding the strike zone in relief. The series wraps up today with Michael Pineda getting the start for the Twins at 12:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.