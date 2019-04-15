Minnesota Twins Get Excellent Pitching for Weekend Sweep

Minnesota Twins were hitting on all cylinders in their short series with the Detroit Tigers. Sunday's win at Target Field Byron Buxton was amazing defensively, Eddie Rosario had a great weekend at the plate and both from the starting pitchers to the bullpen it was a solid two games for the Twins.

Jose Berrios gets the 6-4 win. And he can thank a stellar bullpen with Trevor May, Taylor Rogers, the quirky Blake Parker and picking up his first save of the season Trevor Hildenberger.

In the top of the third inning Christin Stewart took Buxton deep to centerfield. Buxton leaped, snagged the fly ball behind his head before crashing into the wall for the out.

Eddie Rosario had a three-RBI game that also included a home run.

Next up it will be Minnesota's first four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Martin Perez will get the start for the Twins with a first pitch at 6:40 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.