Minnesota Twins Games Postponed

It was a member of the Minnesota Twins traveling party testing positive for COVID-19 that brought the LA Angels series to a halt over the weekend. And then according to Daniel Guerreo writing for MLB.com, outfielder Kyle Garlick tested positive for COVID-19 along with another unnamed player.

The Twins and Angels were all set to begin Saturday night’s game when word came down to clear the clubhouse. The report reveals that of those players testing positive, they have not displayed any serious symptoms.

Saturday & Sunday's games with the Angels and today's game against the Oakland A's have all been postponed.

So was there anything good that came out of this last weekend?

Get our free mobile app

With the Twins down seven runs on Friday night against the LA Angels skipper, Rocco Baldelli gave the nod to his top utility player, the always entertaining Willians Astudillo. Why not? La Tortuga threw seven pitches. Two line-out shots to Josh Donaldson and a ground-out. Done!

Baldelli said, "I don't think he broke a sweat."