Minnesota Twins Fall Apart in New York

Michael Owens/Getty Images

With the first four runs, a hit batsman and three walks with the bases loaded the New York Mets had their way with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

According to Bill Ladson writing for MLB.com, right-hander Jake Odorizzi had a no-hitter going into the fifth inning. Loading the bases, walked batters, and the Mets took advantage.

But the Twins did show some spark in the 9th as Jonathan Schoop's run-scoring double and Byron Buxton's RBI triple gave Minnesota hope. New York would hang on for a 9-6 win.

Minnesota pitchers walked 10 batters in the loss.

Twins are off today before a weekend series at home with the Detroit Tigers.

Minnesota optioned pitcher Chase De Jong to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday and called up Andrew Vasquez who arrives for his second stint in the big leagues.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: baseball, Minnesota Twins, MLB, New York Mets
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top