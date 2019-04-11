Minnesota Twins Fall Apart in New York

With the first four runs, a hit batsman and three walks with the bases loaded the New York Mets had their way with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

According to Bill Ladson writing for MLB.com, right-hander Jake Odorizzi had a no-hitter going into the fifth inning. Loading the bases, walked batters, and the Mets took advantage.

But the Twins did show some spark in the 9th as Jonathan Schoop's run-scoring double and Byron Buxton's RBI triple gave Minnesota hope. New York would hang on for a 9-6 win.

Minnesota pitchers walked 10 batters in the loss.

Twins are off today before a weekend series at home with the Detroit Tigers.

Minnesota optioned pitcher Chase De Jong to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday and called up Andrew Vasquez who arrives for his second stint in the big leagues.