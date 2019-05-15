Minnesota Twins Even LA Angels Series, Win 4-3

Leading the offence with a two run homer Mitch Garver and the Minnesota Twins scored early to take game two of the series Tuesday night at Target Field with a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Kyle Gibson allowed three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win. Garver's home run made it the ninth consecutive game the Twins have gone yard.

With a throw off a one-hopper Byron Buxton threw out Shohei Ohtani at the plate. But Ohtani clipped Garver's left ankle. According to Do-Hyoung Park writing for MLB.com, athletic trainer Masa Abe and Baldelli examined Garver, who could not put any weight onto his left foot as he was helped off the field. Further evaluation will be done to Garver on Wednesday.

The rubber game is today at 12:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO. Jake Odorizzi who has won his last five starts has the second lowest ERA in the American League at 2.32. Odorizzi brings his 20-inning scoreless streak to the mound against the Angels Trevor Cahill.