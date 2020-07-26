Minnesota Twins End the First Weekend of the Season 2-1

The Minnesota Twins are off to a hot start after the first weekend of the season as they are currently 2-1.

Three games into the season, the Twins took two of three from the Chicago White Sox over the weekend on the road.

The offense has been scorching hot scoring 27 runs in just three games and picking up right where they left off last season where the Twins set the single-season record for home runs.

Coined the Bomba Squad, the Twins batters are feeding off White Sox pitching just like 2019 and mashed home runs in each of their first three games.

The one loss over the weekend came on Saturday as the Twins pitching staff gave up double-digit runs and if they can just get somewhat consistent pitching they will be just fine as that offense is so potent.

The Twins will have an off day on Monday before starting their first series at home of the year as they will host the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Of course, there will be no fans at Target Field on Tuesday but the Twins fan base will be locked in on FSN to watch the game, and Twins fans locally can listen on AM 1000 KSOO in Sioux Falls all season long.

Major League Baseball returned to action with two games on Thursday and after Friday concluded, every MLB team had played a game.

