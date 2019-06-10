Minnesota Twins Blowout Detroit Tigers 12-2

Nelson Cruz got things going to start Sunday's game in Detroit hitting a three-run home run. It was his fourth straight to jump start the visiting team in Detroit.

The Minnesota Twins rounded the bases five times in the fourth inning sending ten men to the plate in the rubber game against Tigers. Then in the late frames of the game Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario hit home runs tying the franchise record of 125 homers before the All Star break. Cruz tallied a home run and three RBI's.

Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi won his 9th straight game. Minnesota sits on top of the American League Central and finished their 10-game road swing with a 6-4 record.

We’ve seen aggressive play from the Twins this season and finishing the weekend series on a high note will send Minnesota back to their hometown fans feeling real good.

Martin Perez opens for the Twins on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field.