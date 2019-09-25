Minnesota Twins Beat Detroit Tigers, Magic Number-2

DETROIT (AP) — The Minnesota Twins took another step toward an AL Central title with a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

More importantly, they think they dodged an injury that could have significantly hampered their chances in October.

After allowing one run and two hits in the first six innings, Twins starter Jake Odorizzi caught manager Rocco Baldelli’s attention with some odd arm movements as he warmed up for the seventh. Odorizzi’s arm wasn’t the problem.

“He asked about my shoulder and I said that was fine — I was just getting the blood flow going again — but my hamstring was cramping a little,” Odorizzi said. “I could have kept going, but taking me out was probably the smart thing.”

Baldelli agreed and brought in Kyle Gibson.

The teams play the second of a three-game series Wednesday evening, with Detroit’s Daniel Norris (3-13, 4.58) scheduled to open against Twins rookie Randy Dobnak (1-1, 2.01).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.