Minnesota Twins Acquire J.A. Happ from Yankees

The Minnesota Twins have made some surprising moves in this offseason and it would appear that the entire pitching rotation has gone through an overhaul. On Wednesday the Twins announced the signing of New York Yankee veteran left-hander J.A. Happ.

Happ, a free agent, will remain in the American League after spending the past two-and-a-half seasons with the New York Yankees. He will join a Minnesota rotation that includes Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios, and Michael Pineda, a group that will look to help the Twins to a third straight AL Central title this season. Minnesota finished third in the AL last season with a team ERA of 3.58.

Happ has agreed to a one-year deal that will cost the Twins $8 million.

According to the Twins and Do-Hyoung Park, Minnesota's pitching will look a lot different than last season. Culled from the ball club are Rich Hill, Homer Bailey, Tyler Clippard, Trevor May, Jake Odorizzi, Sergio Romo, and Matt Wisler.

Another addition to the pitching rotation of the Twins player pool was an invitation to Jordan Balazovic who looks menacing on the mound at 6-foot-5.

ESPN also contributed to this post.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app