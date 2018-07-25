Minnesota Twins 2-In a Row, Ervin Santana Returns Wednesday

There's good news and better news coming out of the Minnesota Twins baseball club.

First, after putting up a goose egg in Kansas City after the All Star break the Twins have won back to back games against the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Tuesday Jose Berrios had the good stuff again going 7 1/2 innings in the 5-0 shutout over the Jays.

Once again Minnesota waited until the sixth inning to light things up getting two runs.

Eduardo Escobar hit a 3-run homer in the 8th inning as the Twins win for the second night in a row.

Now for the better news.

Today Minnesota will have Ervin Santana on the mound for his season debut after having surgery on his finger back in February. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.COM the Twins made room for Santana on both the 25-man and 40-man rosters by designating utility man Taylor Motter for assignment.

Game time for the series finale today is 3:07 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

