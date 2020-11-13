Minnesota Timberwolves Hold Workout With LeMelo Ball

The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the No.1 overall pick in next week's NBA Draft and they are exploring all their options.

One of those potential options could be LeMelo Ball and on Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a private workout.

Previously, Ball had worked out for a number of teams as he is considered to be one of the top three prospects in this year's NBA Draft class.

According to ESPN, the Timberwolves top brass went to meet and workout LaMelo Ball.

The Timberwolves sent president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, coach Ryan Saunders and executive vice president of basketball operations Sachin Gupta to evaluate Ball, putting him through an array of shooting drills and other activities to test his ballhandling and conditioning. A source said Ball shot the ball well and had no issues getting through the workout.

That workout with the Timberwolves was the first private workout Ball has granted any NBA team to this point.

The assumption is by many that LaMelo Ball will go No.1 overall whether or not the Timberwolves keep the pick or not is still yet to be determined.

The other options at No.1 seem to be James Wiseman out of Memphis and Anthony Edwards out of Georgia.

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on ESPN and ESPN Radio on Wednesday, November 18.

