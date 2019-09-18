Minnesota Timberwolves Announce Television Broadcast Schedule

Minnesota Timberwolves fans in this area won't have to worry about missing any games this year. Every single game of the 2019-2020 season will be televised.

The Timberwolves and FOX Sports North have announced that all 82 regular-season games will be live on FOX Sports North. When the schedule was released, Minnesota was given a single primetime game on ESPN against Houston on January 24. The game will still be on ESPN, but also on FOX Sports North.

Dave Benz returns as the play-by-play broadcaster for the Timberwolves this season. Jim Petersen will join him in the booth, and both provide a very entertaining broadcast.

The Timberwolves will look to improve on a 36-46 record from last season and hope to potentially sneak into the Western Conference Playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season. They will open the 2019-20 season in Brooklyn on October 23.