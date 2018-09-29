Minnesota Sweeps Doubleheader vs. Chicago

The Minnesota Twins are making the most of their final series of the regular season. Even when it doesn't have them in the postseason picture.

The Twins facing the Chicago White Sox on Friday in the first game of a double-header kept things tight until the very end of the game where Jose Berrios was electric reaching the 200-strikeout mark for the first time in his career. A smooth start to the day as Minnesota holds on for a 2-1 win.

This game was a makeup from an April rain-out.

Moving on to the nightcap would Twins fans be watching Joe Mauer play one of his final games? The 15-year vet played designated hitter in both games on Friday going 4-8.

Game-2 was a batfest as Mitch Garver became the first Twins player to have six RBIs in a game. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.COM Garver is the 36th Twins player to accomplish the feat. The club record is eight RBIs by Glenn Adams (1977) and Randy Bush (1989).

It was the early innings for the Twins in this game as they chipped away at the White Sox defense for a 12-4 win. Chase De Jong gets the win.

Right-hander Kyle Gibson will start in the second-to-last game of the season for the Twins on Saturday at 6:10 on Information 1000 KSOO.