Minnesota Pub Reopens after being Destroyed in 2020 Riots

It's been nearly a year since numerous businesses were destroyed during the 2020 civil unrest in Minneapolis, but now, one institution in the area is back.

The unique pub, which has been a staple of downtown Minneapolis for 31 years officially reopened its doors to the public on Friday, after being closed since late May of 2020.

Like many businesses, Brit's Pub has had enormous difficulties since the pandemic began a year ago. When you add the fact that the building was shut down again, due to the riots, they faced an almost impossible challenge of coming back. Yet the public stepped about in a big way for one of their favorite establishments.

Back in February, Brit's Pub announced on its Facebook page that it had raised an amazing $15,000 dollars (and counting) for its employees during the shutdown, which gave them an extra $260 a week in their pocket. That's when Brit's also announced they would be reopening in March.

So, what makes Brit's Pub such an interesting and unique place to have a pint? Here's a quote from their website:

For over thirty years Brit's Pub has been Minneapolis's own little corner of the UK. The pub is known for nights by the fireplaces in the winter and lawn bowling on the rooftop deck in the summer - with a whole lot in between including legendary TV football (soccer!) and rugby events. We are also proud to have a unique range of Private Event spaces, many with their own bar and fireplace. -Brit's Pub

Check out the Brit's Pub website for more information on this one-of-a-kind place in downtown Minneapolis.

Story Source: Brit's Pub via Facebook

