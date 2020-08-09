Minnesota Lynx Continue to Roll in WNBA Restart

Coming into the start of the WNBA season, there were a lot of questions surrounding the Minnesota Lynx but many of those questions have already been answered.

The Minnesota Lynx continue to roll in the start of the WNBA season inside the "Wubble" at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL.

They're currently 5-1 and have won four in a row after starting 1-1, with their latest win coming on Friday night, 87-80 over the Indiana Fever.

The Lynx have got contributions across the board and it seems like each night they get someone new to step up and Friday night was a prime example of that as Lexie Brown scored a career-high 26 points to lead Minnesota over Indiana.

Sylvia Fowles continues to be the leader overall though, leading Minnesota in scoring so far this season, averaging 16.8 PPG.

It really is remarkable the success the Lynx are having this year considering some of the roster turnovers including Maya Moore sitting out for a second straight year.

Minnesota will get back on the court on Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks at 2 PM CT on ESPN.

For more information on the Minnesota Lynx, you can visit their website.