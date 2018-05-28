Minneapolis Residents Must Soon Be 21 to Buy Tobacco

Minneapolis residents under the age of 21 have until (October 1) to legally use tobacco products in the city thanks to a new tobacco law that was just passed last week.

KSFY TV is reporting the Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to raise the legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21 on Friday, (May 25).

The new law is designed to discourage people from adopting the smoking habit at a young age. According to KSFY , supporters of the new law say a majority of adult smokers started the habit before they turned 21.

Once the bill was approved on Friday, many supporters present were elated with the news. KSFY reports that supporters, many of them young adults, erupted in applause in the council chambers.

Not everyone was pleased with the new tobacco laws passage. The Minnesota Retailers Association opposed the ordinance. They say state law makers should be the ones to make such decisions, not local governments.

Regardless, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed the ordinance on Friday after the roll call vote. The new law will go into effect on (October 1.)

Source: KSFY TV

