Mills Fleet Farm Opening Store in Sioux Falls

There are a number of stores in Sioux Falls where you can do all of your shopping for food, clothing, ammunition and auto parts all in one stop. And we'll be seeing one more.

Add Mills Fleet Farm to the list.

Travel anywhere near the intersection of Interstate 29 and Benson Road and you will notice that construction has begun for a massive new addition to the city. As part of the Sanford Sport Complex addition Mills Fleet Farm will be opening the 185,000 square foot store that will carry a wide variety of products for any lifestyle.

Mills Fleet Farm is more than a farm store. You can shop for landscaping, tires for your car, camping and fishing supplies, a new grill, snacks, furniture, clothing, farm supplies and so much more.

With dozens of stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota this will be the first South Dakota outlet.

Look for the store to open in spring of 2019.

See Also: