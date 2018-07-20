Mike Hughes Signs His Rookie Contract with the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings now have all eight players drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft under contract as their first round pick, Mike Hughes signed his deal on Thursday.

Hughes was selected 30th overall by Minnesota in the draft and came to a agreement with the Vikings on a four year deal with a fifth year team option.

Hughes had four INT's for UCF last season and was tremendous at returning kicks for the Knights.

He became the eighth player to sign completing the entire draft class as they prepare for next week's reporting.

Minnesota now focuses their attention as far as contracts to extensions possibly for Anthony Barr and Stefon Diggs.

The Vikings will report next week for training camp.

