Midwest to See a ‘Polar Coaster’ Kind of Winter. Just Great.

The newly extended winter forecast is a tad chilly and it's very much in line with the first extended winter outlook a few weeks ago. Excuse me while I try to find coupons to the Long John Hut. Seriously, that should be a real store.

The pretty darn reliable Farmer's Almanac says winter 2019-2020 in the Midwest will be "filled with so many ups and downs on the thermometer, it may remind you of a 'Polar Coaster.'"

The most frigid stretch of winter should arrive late January and should settle in for at least a couple of weeks. Oh, joy. Meanwhile, the worst of the bitterly cold winter conditions will affect areas east of the Rockies all the way to the Appalachians. Yes. That's us.

The most free-falling temps will happen from the upper plains to the Great Lakes. That's us, too.

The Farmer's Almanac also predicted a "memorable storm with hefty amounts of snow" in the third week of January.