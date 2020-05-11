Midwest Honor Flight Mission Postpones 2020 Flights

Last week Thursday, May 7, the Midwest Honor Flight Mission Board of Directors made the difficult decision to postpone all of the 2020 scheduled flights for the safety of veterans and crew.

Area veterans who were being considered for the 2020 flights were receiving notice from the Midwest Honor Flight Mission Board.

“Our first priority on every Midwest Honor Flight Mission is the safety of our Veterans, our Guardians, and our Crew. With all the unknowns, we decided to wait until traveling and gathering restrictions are lifted to ensure all our Veterans have a safe and enjoyable trip in Washington, D.C. This decision was certainly not taken lightly as numerous hours have been given by our faithful volunteers in an effort to bring our local Veterans out to see their memorials. However, safety is, and will always be, our number one priority. We appreciate everyone’s continued support and patience as we work through these challenging times and look forward to seeing everyone again at upcoming events and Missions in the future.” ~ Aaron Van Beek, President of Midwest Honor Flight.

Donations and applications are still being accepted during this time. To donate, to apply, or to learn more about our mission and organization, please visit our website at www.midwesthonorflight.org.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Pork recipe gallery: