Midco Foundation Helping Area Food Banks with $250K Donation

Here's just another example of good people here in the Sioux Empire, doing good things amid the COVID-19 outbreak of 2020.

The Midco Foundation in Sioux Falls is stepping up to plate during this time of hardship for so many throughout our area by donating $250,000 to regional food banks in South Dakota, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Kansas.

Dakota News Now is reporting the Midco Foundation is providing financial assistance to help support places like; Feeding South Dakota, Fairmont Salvation Army, Second Harvest Heartland, and others in Minnesota, at a time when so many food banks are seeing their resources become depleted very quickly.

Midco CEO & President Pat McAdaragh, told Dakota News Now, “Before the coronavirus, grocery stores and restaurants would send excess food to food banks. Those supplies have diminished, creating an even greater need for people who may have recently lost their jobs. We know our communities are hurting and wanted to provide money for what’s most important right now.”

You can see more examples of the great work the Midco Foundation is doing, and take a look at all the area food banks they're helping here.

Source: Dakota News Now

