Michelle Obama ‘Becoming’ Book Tour Coming to St. Paul

If you ever wanted to see the former first lady Michelle Obama live and in person here is your chance. She has just added 21 cities to her high-selling book tour. The 2019 leg of the “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama” tour starts February 8, 2019, and will run across North America and Europe.

One of the stops on the tour includes a visit to St. Paul, Minnesota on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Xcel Energy Center . What can you expect from the show, well according to Penguinrandomhous , you will will hear her honest reflections on the experiences and events, both public and private, that have shaped her, from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her years spent at the most famous address in the world.

She said in the statement:

“I couldn’t be more excited to visit even more cities across the country and around the world, I've been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year. That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”

Presale tickets are set to go on sale Friday, December 14, 2018, at 10:00AM and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com .

Source: penguinrandomhouse.com