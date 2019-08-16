Michael Pineda Returns for Minnesota Twins Win in Texas

With a ten run lead in the fourth inning the Minnesota Twins dog piled the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Luis Arraez, Miguel Sano and Eddie Rosario each homered. Marwin Gonzalez recorded his 5th career four-hit game and the Twins roll to a 13-6 win in Arlington.

The Twins activated Pineda from the 10-day injured list in time to start Thursday night's series opener against the Rangers. In the win Pineda worked six innings then handed off to Devin Smeltzer who gets his first career save.

Minnesota maintained its half-game division lead over the Cleveland Indians, which cruised to a 19-5 win over the New York Yankees.

Tonight Jake Odorizzi gets the start at 7:05 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.