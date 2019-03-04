Men’s Summit League Basketball Tournament Field Set

South Dakota State and South Dakota may reside on opposite sides of the 2019 Summit League Tournament bracket, but both the Jackrabbits and Coyotes are playing some of their best basketball of the season as they head to Sioux Falls this weekend.

SDSU (24-7/14-2 Summit League) has won 13-of-14 en route to their second straight regular season title and the number-one seed that comes with it.

The Jackrabbits open tournament play Saturday (March 9) against #8 Western Illinois. SDSU swept the season series, winning by 42 in Macomb and by 20 last Saturday (March 2) in the regular season finale in Brookings.

USD (13-16/7-9 Summit League), winners in four-of-five, will play as the sixth-seed against #3 Purdue-Fort Wayne, Sunday (March 10) night. The Coyotes and Mastodons split during the regular season, with each winning on their home floor - USD by 14 in Vermillion, P-FW by 31 in Fort Wayne.

South Dakota State, by virtue of their top seed, would have Sunday off before the semifinal and championship rounds Monday (March 11) and Tuesday (March 12).

South Dakota would have to win three games in three days to capture the tournament title.

2019 MEN'S SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Saturday - March 9

#1 South Dakota State vs. #8 Western Illinois - 6:00 PM

#2 Omaha vs. #7 North Dakota - 8:30 PM

Sunday - March 10

#4 North Dakota State vs. #5 Oral Roberts - 6:00 PM

#3 Purdue-Fort Wayne vs. #6 South Dakota - 8:30 PM

Monday - March 11

Game 1 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner - 6:00 PM

Game 2 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner - 8:30 PM

Tuesday - March 12

Championship - 8:00 PM