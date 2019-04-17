Mayor Paul TenHaken has appointed Jeff Eckhoff as the City of Sioux Falls next Director of Planning and Development Services.

Eckhoff is a 1982 graduate of South Dakota State University and completed his master’s degree in administrative studies from the University of South Dakota in 1997. Originally from Hurley, SD, Eckhoff and his wife, Gea, live in Sioux Falls and have two adult children, Lynnea and Logan.

Eckhoff has big shoes to fill as retiring Mike Cooper has been at that post for 32 years. Cooper retired this month after beginning his career as the senior planner in 1986.

The City of Sioux Falls release on Eckhoff points out that he has a strong background in economic development, project management and organizational leadership.

“I am honored to join Mayor TenHaken and the Planning and Development Services staff,” says Eckhoff. “Sioux Falls has a long trajectory of success and the opportunity to be a part of this great history and to serve this wonderful city is exciting and humbling. I look forward to meeting the staff, engaging with the community, and joining in the Mayor’s vision for the future.”

“To get things done, it’s important to surround yourself with top-shelf talent. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone better for this role than Jeff,” says Mayor Paul TenHaken.

The Planning and Development Services department includes Zoning, Building Services, Housing and Code Enforcement divisions, all located in the City Center building.