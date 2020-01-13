No worries if you don't have a cowboy hat but if you've ever had the urge now would be the time to wear it at the Mayor's Round-Up & Sale of Champions.

This annual event is set for Friday, January 24 at Ramkota Exhibit Hall beginning at 5:00 PM.

You won't find a more suitable setting to gather will fellow community leaders as Sioux Falls salutes the agriculture industry. With each ticket, you will be supporting our local visitor industry, agriculture and livestock producers in our region.

Bring on the prime rib dinner that begins at 6:00 PM followed by the Mayor's Sale of Champions.

According to the Sioux Falls Chamber, a live and silent auction will take place to support a scholarship program for Ag exhibitors who have shown at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show.

Get your tickets now and don't forget that cowboy hat.

