Mayor TenHaken Now Supports Sioux Falls Mask Mandate

In a Tuesday morning press conference, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced that he now fully supports a mask mandate for the city, according to Dakota News Now.

This reversal comes after he cast a tie-breaking 'no' vote last week after the city council deadlocked in a 4-4 tie during the second reading for a mask mandate.

Dakota News Now reports that TenHaken changed his stance due to a couple of new developments since last week's reading. First is local health partners and the State medical association is now supporting a mandate.

The second reason is any new ordinance would come with 'no penalty' for people who choose to not wear a mask. TenHaken said he didn't want to put another enforcement like this on the officers in the city.

Another equally important agenda in tonight's City Council meeting is placing limits on the number of people allowed in local businesses.

The mask mandate goes before the City Council tonight at 7 p.m.

According to Dakota News Now, Sioux Falls has 5,979 active cases and 209 current hospitalizations. TenHaken says steps are being taken to ensure that Sioux Falls hospitals have enough beds to treat COVID-19 patients.