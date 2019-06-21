Matt Mooney to Play with the Atlanta Hawks in NBA Summer League

Matt Mooney didn't hear his name called on Thursday night during the NBA Draft, but that doesn't mean his NBA dreams have come to an end.

Mooney starred at the University of South Dakota before taking his talents to Texas Tech as a graduate transfer a season ago.

He helped the Red Raiders all the way to the National Championship game where they fell just short of a title with a loss to Virginia.

Mooney had a good amount of NBA workouts prior to the draft and teams have liked his versatility, athleticism and willingness to work extremely hard.

If past history is any sign of what will happen to Mooney's career moving forward, betting against him wouldn't be a good idea.