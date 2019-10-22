Massive Gun Show This Weekend in Sioux Falls

With pheasant hunting season underway there is no better time than now to draw gun enthusiasts. This weekend Sioux Falls will be the setting for one of the largest gun shows in the region.

The inaugural James O. Aplan Classic Gun Show will be held in Sioux Falls Friday, October 26 through Sunday 27 at the Sioux Falls Ramkota Event Center.

Hundreds of tables loaded with firearms and related shooting merchandise will be on display. Both new and classic firearms will be featured at this show. Patrons will see the industry’s latest new shooting gear and parts and pieces for a classic or heirloom guns too.

Have a question about an old gun in your collection? A wide range of vendors from many different areas will be on-hand ready to offer their expertise on equipment and hunting styles. They’ll answer questions to help make the right choice for anyone’s shooting needs.

The doors will open to the public Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 AM each day.