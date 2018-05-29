Mars Wrigley Company Looking for a Confectionery Connoisseur

Do you have a sweet tooth? If so The Mars Wrigley company has a position for you! The company posted a job opening looking for applicants for their "World's Sweetest Internship" in Chicago.

The posting says it's looking for a Confectionery Connoisseur. "You will hone your candy acumen, visiting nearby manufacturing sites to see how our products are made and sampling a wide spectrum of chocolate, gum, and confections – including flavors that haven’t yet reached the public and brand varieties that are offered in 140 countries around the world."

To be qualified for this position you must be 21 or over to apply. Strong writing and communication skills across a range of technical audiences. Photo/video editing and production skills. And the ability to distinguish all five fruity flavor from the Skittles rainbow in a blind taste-test.

If accepted for this job you WILL be paid and will include a year's worth of candy as a signing bonus. For more details on the sweet gig, go to career5.successfactors.eu .

