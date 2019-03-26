Marijuana Emergency Room Visits Climb, Severe Problems

Inhaled marijuana caused the most severe problems at one large Denver area hospital. Marijuana-infused foods and candies, called edibles, also led to trouble. Patients came to the ER with symptoms such as repeated vomiting, racing hearts and psychotic episodes.

The study, published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine, stemmed from tales of tourists needing emergency care after gobbling too many marijuana gummies. Three deaths in Colorado tied to edible products also prompted the study. Emergency room records from Monte’s hospital show a three-fold increase in marijuana cases since the state became the first to allow sales of recreational marijuana in January 2014.

Here in South Dakota it was just two weeks ago that Governor Kristi Noem vetoed hemp legislation saying "South Dakota must stand as an example for the rest of the country, not simply go along with others. Our focus must be on leading for South Dakota’s next generation. Our state is not yet ready for industrial hemp."

According to Dr. Andrew Monte of UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, "most people can use marijuana safely, but with its increased availability and higher THC concentrations, we may be seeing more adverse drug reactions.”

Source: Associated Press, sd.gov

