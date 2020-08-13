The restaurant business in America is on shaky ground with people opting to dine at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some food analysts are even saying that the entire industry is on the verge of collapse. Some of the most famous restaurants in the country such as Uncle Boons in New York City is closing. Miami’s losing the iconic Rio Cristal. Racine’s in Denver. Lou’s in San Francisco.

And the list is piling up like a second helping at Bonanza.

Sioux Falls, for the most part, has been spared these casualties. But according to Bloomberg, many restaurants will be unable to stay afloat without substantial help from the government. The CEO of OpenTable is predicting one in four restaurants in the country will permanently close because of the pandemic.

No doubt the Sioux Falls eatery scene is hurting with smaller dining crowds. But there's a way to help. Many offer safe curbside service and many are offering delivery through apps such as Food Dudes, DoorDash, Postmates, Bite Squad, and GrubHub. Download one of these in your smartphone and start exploring. Or, get a small group of co-workers together and order your favorite lunches to go. The weather has been beautiful for August so scout out some open outdoor lunch spots.

Together, we can help keep our favorite local restaurants afloat during these uncertain times.