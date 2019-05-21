Man Shot While behind the Wheel in Sioux Falls

Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a 34-year-old man driving his car early Saturday morning near Falls Park in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting the man was wounded in the back after being shot around 2 AM on Saturday, (May 18) near Dakota Avenue and Second Street.

Sergeant Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KSFY, the victim had pulled up to an intersection and stopped, when an unidentified man got out of his own car and approached the victim's vehicle with a firearm.

According to KSFY, in the process of attempting to drive away, the victim was wounded by a bullet fired from the suspect's gun. Clemens said the bullet entered the back window of the victim's car striking the man in his back. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Police are looking for a white male suspect, believed to be about six feet tall and in his 20s or 30s.

If you or someone you know has further information that will aid police in their search, you're asked to please call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 367-7007 .

Source: KSFY TV