Man Wins $5,000 In Lottery, But He Wasn’t Done Winning

How would you like to win $5,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket? I definitely would!

That happened to a 24-year-old man in Michigan. That's not a big deal, but what happened next is.

He told Michigan Lottery officials that on the same day he won the $5,000, the man returned to the same Speedway gas station to buy another ticket.

That lucky feeling proved to be a life-changing decision.

“I had won $5,000 on a Super Bonus Cashword ticket, and I was still feeling pretty lucky,” the man said. “Later that night, I bought a couple of Ruby Mine tickets and hit $1 million!”

The man chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

The man already has plans for his winnings. He is going to buy a new home and a new car and share some of the money with his parents.