Man Who Shot at People in Vehicle Sentenced to 10 Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man accused of shooting at people in a vehicle has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Thirty-four-year-old Charles Kieffe, of Kyle, was convicted in federal court of discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. The incident happened in March 2018 near Kyle.

Authorities say Kieffe used his vehicle to block another vehicle with people inside whom he believed sold him $1,500 worth of bad drugs. Kieffe exited his vehicle and fired shots from a .270 caliber rifle into the windshield and passenger side window.

One woman in the car sustained a shrapnel injury to her leg.

Kieffe was ordered to pay more than $3,800 in restitution.

