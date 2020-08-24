Man Wanted for Shootings in Three States Arrested in South Dakota

A fugitive accused of a trio of shootings that left two people dead and three others injured was arrested in South Dakota, Monday (August 24).

Timothy Sargent, 41, was taken into custody after a pursuit that traveled through several South Dakota counties before finally coming to an end by a farm near Freeman.

Savanna Emich, 20, was with Sargent at the time. She was also taken into custody, although her role in the alleged shootings, if any, is unclear.

The incidents began last Monday (August 17) with the shooting and wounding of a man at a homeless camp in Akron, Ohio.

A day later (August 18), a 22-year-old woman was shot and killed in Arkon.

Wednesday (August 19) in Milton, West Virginia, Sargent is believed to involved in the shooting death of a 62-year-old man on a highway.

Authorities in Indiana troopers say Sargent and Emich were also persons of interest in a roadside shooting in rural Harrison County, Wednesday night, that seriously injured a man and his wife.

Sargent and Emich had been on the run since then when their vehicle was involved in an accident in rural Clay County, early this morning. South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesperson Tony Mangan tells Dakota News Now that the vehicle was gone by the time troopers responded, but authorities then learned that it was connected to the manhunt for Sargent.

The two are being held at the Minnehaha County Jail on out-of-state warrants.