Man Shot On Iowa Squirrel Season Opener

I have hunted squirrel before. My grandma used to fry them in a cast iron pan. And yes, they tasted kind of like chicken.

Iowa squirrel season this year runs from September 1 to January 31, 2019. The Des Moines Register is reporting that an Iowa man was shot during this season's opening weekend.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is saying 55-year-old Sao Bunpan was shot in the upper chest by his brother Khor Bunpan. The brothers were hunting with two other men in the Brushy Creek State Recreation Area which is northwest of Ames, Iowa.

The shooting victim was shot in what is being considered an accident and then taken to the Webster City hospital and then transferred to a Des Moines Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No charges have been filed.

Just in case you are wondering, squirrel is considered a delicacy around the world. If you have a hankering, here is a handy recipe for Buttermilk Fried Squirrel with Gravy.