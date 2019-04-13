Man Sentenced to 4-plus Years in Prison on Firearms Charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison on a firearms charge.

Forty-five-year-old Richard Long Jr. pleaded guilty in January to possession of firearms by a prohibited person.

Authorities say Long broke into his father's home and stole firearms, after which he was caught trying to sell one of the guns to a pawnshop.

Long was prohibited from possessing any guns because he had been previously convicted of a felony.

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier sentenced Long to 54 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

