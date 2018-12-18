Man Sentenced for Poaching Deer – Must Watch ‘Bambi’ Once a Month

An unusual sentence for a Missouri man convicted of poaching. The judge in the case has ordered David Berry Junior to watch the Disney classic 'Bambi' at least once a month while in jail - including the scene where a hunter shoots Bambi's mother.

The sentence was handed down in connection to one of the biggest deer poaching cases in Missouri history. Berry was found guilty in the case and ordered to spend a year in jail and while there watch the first of many showings on or before December 23.

No word on what will happen if Berry misses a viewing or simply refuses to watch the movie. I'm guessing it'll probably involve another appearance in front of the judge. Perhaps the judge will make him watch 'From Justin to Kelly'...a REAL stinker!

Source: Associated Press

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Email *

​