Man Rescued From Big Sioux River at Top of Falls Park

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews rescued a man from the Big Sioux River just before he would have entered the falls at the top of Falls Park on Tuesday (March 26).

Rescuers believe he may have fallen in near the 8th Street Bridge.

Reports came in to 911 around 4:30 PM and officials say they were able to respond quickly to the call. The man was able to hang onto some debris to keep him near 6th Street while rescuers reached him to pull him from the water shortly after 5:00 PM.

According to KSFY TV , crews were able to rescue the man from the upper eastside railroad bridge.

The man was taken by ambulance and the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Multiple emergency responders worked together on the rescue. They say good communication was vital in the success in locating and pulling the man from the water.

Falls Park remains closed as well as the bike trail system in Sioux Falls. It is not known if the man was on a closed trail at the time of the fall.