Dinner for 30, please? In a recent viral video, a man took eight pounds of Hot Dogs outside and fed dozens of hungry Raccoons at once.

James Blackwood, otherwise known as the 'Raccoon Whisperer' has been filming himself feeding his furry friends, and uploading the videos to YouTube for years. He lives in a forested area of Nova Scotia, Canada, and has been receiving daily visits from raccoons that live in the area for over 20 years.

According to a video Blackwood posted on YouTube a few years back, he moved to Nova Scotia with his wife in 1999. Before she passed away in 2003, she made her husband promise to feed the raccoons after she was gone. It seems James took that message to heart, as you can see him feeding over 30 raccoons in a single sitting in this viral video.

The video (posted on November 3rd) has already been viewed by nearly 9 million people on YouTube and has gone viral on social media sites like Twitter.

Raccoons will eat just about anything and everything. The animal is an omnivore (just like us), meaning that they eat a wide variety of both vegetables and meats. In the wild, raccoons eat berries, worms, insects, nuts, and small animals. However, more and more often, raccoons are relying on humans for their daily food intake, both directly and indirectly. Most often, raccoons choose to steal our food waste at night, in dumpster diving raids.

That's why this video is so unusual. Check out the full clip below of the 'Raccoon Whisperer' feeding grapes and Hot Dogs to these hungry animals.

Story Credit: James Blackwood YouTube, Huffington Post, CritterCleanOut