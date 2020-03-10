Man Fires Gun Following a Fight in Downtown Sioux Falls

A fight that led to a man firing a gun in downtown Sioux Falls has landed one man in jail on a variety of charges.

Dakota News Now reports that police arrested 28-year-old David Burton Jr. of Sioux Falls on Sunday (March 8) in connection with discharging a firearm following a fight early Sunday morning.

According to the report, the incident occurred near 10th Street and Phillips Avenue around 1:30 AM. Once officers arrived, they initially could not find the suspect who was allegedly responsible for the fight. A few minutes later, police heard a gunshot in the area and were able to track down the person responsible for firing the gun with the help of a group of witnesses.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens told Dakota News Now, that authorities apprehended Burton, and found the handgun involved in the incident nearby where his arrest took place.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Burton has been accused of starting the fight that began the series of events. It's still unclear as to why he ultimately fired the gun.

Burton currently sits in jail after being charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, as well as existing warrants.

No one was harmed as a result of the incident.

Source: Dakota News Now

