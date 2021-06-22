Man Arrested In Connection With 9 Stolen Vehicles In Sioux Falls

A Sioux Falls man was arrested on June 20 at the 4300 Block of East 12th Street in Sioux Falls in connection with 9 stolen vehicles. An Arrest Indictment had been issued for 19-year-old Daren Michael Bagola from Sioux Falls in connection with burglaries going back to the beginning of April 2021.

Sioux Falls Information Officer Sam Clemens stated Daren Michael Bagola had been a suspect in multiple burglaries dating back to the beginning of April.

The Sioux Falls Police Department had received numerous reports from Auto Repair and Auto Sales locations that someone had broken in and stolen keys and then ended up stealing cars.

Bagola is being charged with 9 counts of Grand Theft in connection with the theft of 9 different vehicles, 4 counts of 3rd Degree Burglary for breaking into the businesses to get the keys to steal the vehicles, 3 counts of Possession of Stolen Vehicle, and 2 counts of Vandalism.

The businesses that were targeted were mostly on 12th Street and East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The robberies occurred in the city over the course of April, May, & June 2021. As Sam Clemens stated, “He's been busy...”.